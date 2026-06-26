Europe has pumped 21 bcm of gas into UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas by EU countries into underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season in April 2026 has reached over 21 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Europe is currently gripped by extreme heat. During such summer periods, the demand for electricity to power cooling systems and air conditioners rises sharply. Natural gas is one of the primary sources of electricity generation, alongside nuclear, wind, and solar power.

Currently, European underground gas storage facilities are 47.43% full compared to 56.9% in the previous year, containing around 51.9 bcm of gas.

The European Commission requests EU members to make sure their UGS facilities are 90% full in the period from October 1 to December 1 of each year. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. Thus, net injection into European storage facilities by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period must reach at least 68 bcm to meet the filling standard.