Moderate lending growth to support Russian economy in Q2 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moderate growth of retail and corporate lending makes it possible to expect more positive dynamics of the Russian economy in the second quarter of this year, the Bank of Russia said in its trends bulletin.

"Moderate steady growth of retail and corporate lending also serves as a basis to expect more positive economic dynamics in general in the second quarter. This should apply to large and medium business above all. Nevertheless, it will be possible to speak more confidently about post-adaptation economic growth rates only in conclusion of the second quarter of this year," Central Bank experts said.

The cooldown occurred in the Russian economy in the first quarter of this year, the analysts said. February statistics shows that the demand decline early this year will probably be temporary by nature, they added.