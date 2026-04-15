Unemployment in Russia remaining record low, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia remains record low and stands at 2.1%, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on economic issues.

"The unemployment level, even despite the general economic pace, continues to stay at a low level. The unemployment rate is 2.1% at present. It evidences in particular that our labor market is changing. Flexible platform-based types of employment are evolving," the head of state said.

"These and other tasks are recognized in the plan of structural changes in the Russian economy. The government prepared it last year and started its implementation," Putin added.