Over 20 mln Russians use AI services

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. More than 20 mln Russians use artificial intelligence services, according to various business estimates, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko said.

"Millions of citizens in our country use services related to artificial intelligence. According to estimates by major companies, this figure exceeds 20 mln people," he said.

Grigorenko noted, speaking about AI, that any technology emerges outside of established rules. "And, of course, the goal of the state, in one way or another, is to introduce rules at the moment when they are needed. In our view, now is that moment for certain rules," he added.