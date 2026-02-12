Norilsk Nickel to boost production output in 2026-2028 — VP

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel plans to increase production during the next three years, Vice President of the Russian mining and metals company Alexander Leonov said in an interview with Severny Gorod television.

"We made estimates for the midterm planning, the three-year period, so to say, where there is serious incremental growth for base metals: copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. We intend to seriously increase the output of our products during three years," Leonov said.

The expected total incremental growth in 2026-2028 will stand at 20,000 metric tons of nickel, 41,000 metric tons of copper, and 13 metric tons of platinum group metals.