Paks-2 nuclear project to generate over $39.1 bln in orders for Russian companies

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant will generate orders worth more than 3 trillion rubles ($39.1 bln) for Russian companies, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"This means the formation of more than 1 trillion 150 bln [rubles] in orders at the project implementation stage for our Russian companies and suppliers. These are high-technology products that enhance the competencies of our enterprises, both private and state-owned. It also means the formation of orders at the operation stage, which will extend into the next century, the beginning of the 22nd century. During that period, an additional more than 2 trillion rubles in orders will be generated for Russian industry, along with corresponding jobs, wages, high qualifications, and tax revenues," Likhachev said.

He also noted that Rosatom has received full support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the construction of Hungary’s Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant.

"We have received absolute priority support for our Hungarian project from the International Atomic Energy Agency. This is extremely important for us," Likhachev said, responding to a TASS correspondent’s question about the outcome of his meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The meeting was held in a trilateral format in Paks. Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, also took part in the talks.