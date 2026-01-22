Demand for traditional energy sources up 1% last year — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia is seeing a rise in demand for traditional energy sources that includes oil, gas and coal, which grew by 1% last year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Despite forecasts, traditional energy sources continue to occupy leading positions in the global energy balance. High demand for oil, gas, and coal not only persists but also continues to grow. In particular, demand for traditional energy sources added 1% over the past year," he said.

Meanwhile, global oil demand increased by 1 mln barrels per day (mbd) last year to 104.6 mbd, with Asia-Pacific countries accounting for half of the increase.

Novak added that global oil consumption could grow by 15-20 mbd by 2050. "Despite the fact that in Europe, under the influence of the green agenda, oil consumption is projected to decline from the current 14 mbd to 10 mbd by 2050, the growth of global oil consumption in the same period could reach 15-20 mbd," he said.