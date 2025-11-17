Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 2.6% in October — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation edged up by 2.6% month on month in October 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate surged by 24.2% annually in January - October 2025.

In October 2025, the real effective ruble rate gained 2.7% against the dollar (+28.5% from the year start) and added 3.7% against the euro relatively to the prior month (up 17.4% from the year beginning).

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.