Russian Agriculture Ministry maintains 2025 grain harvest forecast at 135 mln tons

CHITA, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture is maintaining its forecast for the country’s 2025 grain harvest at 135 mln tons, including 88-90 mln tons of wheat, according to Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut.

"For now, we are holding to our forecast at 135 mln tons of grain in total, including 88-90 mln tons of wheat, our key crop," she said.

Lut emphasized that the ministry has confirmed the sown area under grain crops this year at approximately 46 mln hectares.

"Overall, the sowing campaign was completed without any major disruptions. Of course, there are some weather-related challenges. As you know, certain regions are experiencing severe drought, while others are being inundated, preventing us from commencing the harvest," the minister added.

In 2024, Russia’s total grain harvest reached nearly 130 mln tons.