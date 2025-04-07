European Commission proposed US to return to zero-to-zero tariffs in automotive industry

BRUSSELS, April 7. /TASS/. The European Commission has proposed Washington to return to zero-to-zero tariffs on cars, EC head Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels.

When asked to comment on the offer on zero-to-zero tariffs on industrial goods she replied: "The offer was made long before and repeatedly, for example, in the automotive sector. But there was no adequate reaction to that one."

Von der Leyen noted that the European Union would "prefer a negotiated solution [with the US]," but they are ready to protects their industries.

In turn, European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic reported that American tariffs affect EU exports worth 380 billion euros, which is over 70% of all European exports to the United States.

About US tariffs

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. For all EU countries, duties amounted to 20%.

Universal 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individual ones will go into effect on April 9. In addition, the US administration introduced customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3.