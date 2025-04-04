Russia, Sahel countries to cooperate in infrastructural projects

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia and member-countries of the Alliance of Sahel States are going to continue cooperation in the sphere of infrastructural projects and proactively develop this direction, the parties said in the joint statement after consultations of foreign ministers of Russia and the Alliance.

"The parties are committed to cooperation aimed at the soonest possible creation of infrastructural projects for development purposes," the statement indicates.

Russia and countries of the Alliance reached a consensus during talks on the key role of the economic cooperation on the mutually beneficial and partnering basis. "The parties agreed in this connection to intensify communications between economic operators and create conditions that facilitate doing business," the statement reads.

"The parties agreed to set up a mechanism for control over implementation of results of consultations on these issues," the text indicates.