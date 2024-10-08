Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $22.7 bln as of October 1

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 2.193 trillion rubles ($22.7 bln) or 69.5% from the target as of October 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of October 1, 2024, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 2,192.8 bln rubles or 69.5% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Demography (80.8%), Culture (77.6%), Education (71.6%), Healthcare (71.4%), and Housing and Urban Environment (71.2%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 60% for Labor Productivity (69.4%), Science and Universities (69%), Safe and High-Quality Roads (67.5%), International Cooperation and Export (67%), and Ecology (61.9%).

They are followed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry (58.6%), Small and Medium-size Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (58.4%), Digital Economy of the Russian Federation (54.2%), Unmanned Aerial Systems (38.8%), and the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (35%), the Ministry informed.