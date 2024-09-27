Investments of Rosseti Group to be over $37.8 bln in 2025-2029 — CEO

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Investments of Rosseti Group may stand at more than 3.5 trillion rubles ($37.8 bln) in 2025-2029, CEO of the Russian power grid company Andrey Ryumin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television within the framework of the Russian Energy Week.

"Our investment program will be over 600 bln rubles ($6.5 bln) this year. As regards the coming five-year period, that is, the years of 2025-2029, our provisional estimate of investments is over 3.5 trillion rubles," the chief executive said.

Tariff revenues and the power supply connection fee act as main sources, Ryumin noted. "We also understand full well that it is impossible to implement such projects without bank financing raised, and the third source therefore is financing by banks," he added.

