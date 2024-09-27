Russia to enter projects on hydrocarbons production in Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea have had talks on conditions of Russian oil and gas companies’ entry to projects on exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as the countries are developing the supply of Russian equipment to Equatorial Guinea, according to a statement released by the Russian government following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak and Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Antonio Oburu Ondo on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"The sides have discussed possible extension of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and its promising trends, including the supply of Russian industrial and oil and gas equipment to the country, the conditions of Russian oil and gas companies’ entry to projects on exploration and production of hydrocarbons on the territory of Equatorial Guinea," the statement reads.

The sides are also developing the participation of Russian contractors in the construction of capacities in the area of solar generation, peaceful atom and LNG production.

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week (REW) is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Moscow Government. TASS is the forum’s information partner.