Hackers back to attacks on Russian media after one-year decline — MTS

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Following a long period of declining attacks on Russian media, hackers have now come back with a vengeance, MTS Red, a cybersecurity subsidiary of the Russian mobile operator MTS, told TASS, adding that almost 6,000 attacks on media have been repelled since the beginning of the year, which is over two times higher than last year.

All in all, 5,700 attacks have been repelled, up from 2,500 attacks in the same period in 2023. A quarter of all high-critical attacks on media were made in February in 2024, while on February 22, 21 attacks were made, MTS Red.

Most of the incidents involve network attacks (56%) and malware infections (32%), according to the company’s own data. "A separate challenge for media are DDoS attacks aimed at making victim companies’ websites unavailable for users. The number of such attacks goes up several-fold each year," MTS Red’s representatives noted.