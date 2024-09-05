Talk about cutting off Russian energy spigot foolish — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Anyone who talks about cutting off Russian energy supplies is speaking purely out of emotion, and doesn’t understand how arrogant this sounds, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"After all, when our detractors and those who impose illegal sanctions, about which the Vice-President of the People's Republic of China [Han Zheng] spoke, do this, they are guided by emotions, not by reason, as they say in such cases. Because there is no result. What are they guided by? Arrogance and self-assurance," he said.

Putin pointed out that it is impossible to simply cut off Russian energy supplies. "It's just not feasible, do you understand? It is impossible. Imagine if tomorrow, all our gas, oil, and so on was blocked," the Russian leader said. "The global economy couldn’t handle this. Prices would simply go through the roof, but they would still buy. It is impossible without them. That's the whole point," he pointed out.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Russia will solve its problems even if some country refuses Russian energy resources. "Yes, with some losses, but we will solve them anyway. And those who do not want to cooperate with us, well, then let them suffer losses," he said. "We see what is happening in European countries. Many of them are on the verge of recession. And the situation will get worse," he underscored.

