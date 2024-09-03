Seligdar to pay 1H 2024 dividends from unallocated profit

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Seligdar Polymetallic Holding will pay dividends for the first half of 2024 in the amount of 4 rubles per share from accumulated unallocated profit of previous years, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seligdar Alexander Khrushch said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that payments are also based on dividend flows from the holding’s subsidiaries for the first half of the year.

"On August 29, the board of directors of Seligdar recommended dividends for the first half of 2024 in the amount of 4 rubles per share. The extraordinary meeting of shareholders, before which the issue of dividends has been submitted, is scheduled for September 30. I would like to note that dividends will be paid from accumulated unallocated profit of previous years, and among others they are based on dividend flows from the holding’s subsidiaries for the first half of the year," he said.

"We fully stick to the strategy chosen and demonstrate full continuity in development regarding our investors and shareholders," Khrushch added.

It is too early to speak about possible 9M dividends so far, he noted.

