Over 40 countries and territories confirm participation in Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, August 28. /TASS/. More than 4,200 people from over 40 countries and territories will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which will be held in Russia’s Vladivostok from September 3 to 6, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported.

"To date, more than 4,200 people from over 40 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in EEF-2024. Today the Eastern Economic Forum is one of the most important business platforms for strategic and practical cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The mechanisms developed by the EEF participants determine the vector of the macro-region's development and ensure Russia's status as one of the main decision-making centers in the interests of the sovereign states of the Asia-Pacific region. The EEF also has a great influence on the development of the Russian Far East," Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee, was quoted by the press service.

Kobyakov noted that the forum will introduce investors to the potential of the Far Eastern regions, which are important for international economic cooperation.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 3-6 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.