Russia, India explore prospects for cooperation in quantum technologies

MOSCOW, July 9 /TASS/. Russian and Indian specialists are studying the prospects for cooperation in quantum technologies, Rosatom press service said on Tuesday.

"A new area of mutual interest is quantum technologies. Rosatom and Indian companies are actively studying the prospects for cooperation in the field of quantum computing, including the creation of quantum computers," the statement said.

It was reported earlier that in 2024 Rosatom plans to launch a 50-qubit quantum computer and a service to provide cloud access to created quantum computers using quantum algorithms.

In 2023, quantum computers were successfully tested on four advanced technology platforms, including 25-qubit atomic and 20-qubit ion quantum computers.