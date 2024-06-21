Flow of foreign tourists to Russia rises 1.5-fold since early 2024

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The tourist flow of foreigners to Russia since the beginning of 2024 has increased 1.5-fold year-on-year, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the plenary session of the BRICS Tourism Forum.

"Foreign tourists have started to travel to Russia more often. Since the beginning of the year, our tourist flow has increased by half, but we have a much more ambitious goal - 16 mln trips by 2030," he said.

One of the tools to attract foreign tourists to Russia is the program to promote Russian tourism products at major international exhibitions under the Discover Russia brand. "We hope this will also provide us with an additional flow of tourists," the minister added.