Avtovaz revises Lada cars production, sales forecast by 5% in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Avtovaz has revised upward its forecast for production and sales of Lada cars in this year, President of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We expect we will produce slightly more than 500,000 cars in this year also, with a minor increase of our forecast within the 10% accuracy limit, probably slightly smaller - within the 5% accuracy limit," Sokolov said.

"Accordingly, we increase also the forecast for our sales within the same range by plus 5% more," the chief executive added.