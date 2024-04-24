Russia exports record volume of barley and wheat to China since agricultural season start

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia exported a record volume of barley and wheat to China since the beginning of the current agricultural season to April 2024, the Rusagrotrans analytical center told TASS.

During this period, the volume of barley supplies from Russia to China reached a record 755,000 tons, while in previous years the export did not exceed 135,000 tons. For the first time, China became one of the top three buyers among Russian barley importers after Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Since the beginning of the current agricultural season and to April 2024, wheat supplies from Russia to China totaled 220,000 tons, which is also a record for the history of Russian exports.

The volume of corn exports from Russia to China in the current season amounted to 156,000 tons, which is significantly lower than for the same period last season. Russia also supplies significant volumes of such grain crops as oats (140,000 tons) and buckwheat (110,000 tons) to China.

Analysts also report that, according to data from the China Customs Administration, in the first quarter of 2024, China imported almost the same volume of wheat as last year - 4.29 mln tons, while for corn the volume increased by 5% to 7. 9 mln tons, for barley the volume of imports increased 2.6 times to 4.43 mln tons.