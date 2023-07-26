Russian market to be unaffected by India's rice ban — expert

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The restrictions that have been introduced by India on rice exports from the country will not influence the Russian market, President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky told TASS in an interview.

"Many people are asking how the restriction of rice exports from the Indian territory will affect the Russian market. We will not be affected at all because India restricted imports of all rice except Basmati and that is exactly the one we consume," Zlochevsky said.

India, which accounts for 40% of the world’s total rice exports, has banned the export of polished rice grades, except for Basmati.