Airfare growing within inflation limits — Russian Ministry of Transport

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The rise of airfares in Russia is within inflation limits, Deputy Minister of Transport Igor Chalik told reporters.

"As you know, two monitoring methodologies exist, the one looking back, according to actual data, and the one looking forward. We see a certain increase looking forward. However, the practice shows that if the appreciation of prices occurs, it takes place within inflation limits," Chalik said. "It turns out actually that as time goes by, prices decline and sell-outs start. I would like to repeat we actually have the price drop," the deputy minister said.

Airfare for domestic prices gained 6.2% in January - May, the Russian Transport Ministry said earlier.