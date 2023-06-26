Inflation expectations of households record low — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russian households stood at 10.2% in June 2023 and were at their lowest level since March 2021, the Central Bank said in its comment on Friday.

"According to a survey by the InFOM company, inflation expectations in June 2023 declined to their minimum since March 2021 over the annual period. Their median estimate totaled 10.2% (down 0.6 percentage point (pp) against May; minus 1.3 pp against the Q1 2023 average," the regulator said.

Under the forecast of the Bank of Russia, inflation in Russia will stand at 4.5-6.5% in 2023 based on the pursued monetary policy and will return to 4% in 2024.