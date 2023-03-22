Bulgaria authorizes Kozloduy NPP to buy equipment in Russia — Energy Minister

SOFIA, March 22. /TASS/. The caretaker government of Bulgaria authorized the Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP) to continue purchases of required equipment and materials in Russia at the meeting of Wednesday as a matter of exception, Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said at a briefing.

"The government approved an exception from EU sanctions imposed on Russia. This pertains to procurement of required materials, spares and services for scheduled annual turnarounds of the Kozloduy NPP. This decision is critical for NPP safety because it refers to materials and spare parts without alternative vendors found by us. Furthermore, we are working to secure required spares for several years ahead. This is needed to provide for energy security," the Minister said.