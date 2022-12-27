Sibur makes first settlements in Vietnamese dongs this year — CEO

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Sibur carried out the first settlements in Vietnamese dongs this year, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the yuan is now the most used currency for settlements in the company.

"Probably the most common currency today is the yuan, the lira is also used in our settlements. We conducted our first transactions in Vietnamese [dongs]," he said.

According to Karisalov, transactions in the Vietnamese currency were carried out in the summer.

The head of the company noted that Sibur changed its loan portfolio by almost half, in particular due to changes in the direction of sales "in favor of the currencies of friendly countries, by canceling currencies of unfriendly countries.".