Russian Fisheries Agency does not rule out salmon roe and fish export restrictions

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries is eyeing an opportunity of introducing restrictive measures for salmon roe and salmon export, head of the Agency Ilya Shestakov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our forecast is not too good; the catch outlook is rather low. We are now keeping an eye on volumes going for export. It is fairly possible there will be a need to introduce some restrictive measures to keep reasonably low salmon prices and to have enough salmons," the official said.

It can be a ban or a customs duty, Shestakov said. "We sent a relevant letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and are waiting for their position," he noted.