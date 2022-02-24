EU imposed sanctions on three Russian banks, agency - EU Journal

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The European Union introduced restrictive measures against Bank Rossiya, Promsvyazbank, VEB.RF and the Internet Research Agency, according to the decision on sanction posted in the EU Journal at Thursday night.

VEB.RF was sanctioned in particular for "projects with defense industry companies, including Rostec, which provide support to actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the document says. Promsvyazbank provides "financial support to the Russian defense sector and the Russian military, which is responsible for the massive deployment of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine and for the presence of Russian troops in the Crimean peninsula," the decision said.

The European Union also introduced sanctions against the Russians sovereign debt by limiting access to capital and financial markets. "Restrictions on access to the capital market should be imposed, in particular by prohibiting the financing of Russia, its Government and its Central Bank," according to the document. Certain technology restrictions are introduced, including on sale or transfer of defense or dual technologies to Russia.

The EU also banned its business to have any contacts with Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, including trade, investments and technical aid.