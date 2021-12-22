Medicine production in Russia up by 11.4% over year - Statistics Service

MOSCOW, December 22. / TASS /. The production of medicine in Russia in November 2021 increased by 11.4% year-on-year and by 3.6% compared to October 2021, up to 52.6 bln rubles ($713.5 mln), according to the Russian Statistics Service data released on Wednesday.

"Medicine worth 52.6 mln rubles was manufactured in November, which is 11.4% more year-on-year and 3.6% more than in October 2021," the report said.

The medicine production and materials used for medical purposes in November increased by 8.6% year-on-year and by 4.2% compared to a month earlier. For 11 months of 2021, their production increased by 18.6% compared to January - November last year. According to the Statistics service, 1.4 bln doses of serums and vaccines were manufactured in November, which is 6.4% less than in November 2020, but 7.2% more than in October 2021.

The production of vitamins and supplements amounted to 51.6 tonnes, which is 10.2% more than in November last year and 75.7% more than in October 2021. The production of antibiotics increased by 28.2% compared to November 2020 and by 15.5% compared to a month earlier, amounting to 73.2 tonnes.

In November, 25.4 mln packages of bandages and similar products were manufactured, including those coated with medicine, and 10.8 mln packs of adhesive bandages were produced, which is 97.3% more than in November last year and 79.8% more than in October 2021.