Russia to send proposal on zero duty for chipboards to EEC — ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The subcommittee on customs and tariff regulation will send a proposal to the Eurasian Economic Commission to set the zero import duty rates for chipboards, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Tuesday.

"It is planned to reduce to zero rates of import customs duties for chipboards and fiberboards at the suggestion of Kazakhstan. According to data of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, chipboards consumption in Russia increased and their price on international markets became higher. Hence the adopted measure is aimed at stabilizing the construction materials market and saturating it with products," the Ministry said.

The subcommittee resolved also to reduce import customs duties for aircraft engines to zero from 5% until December 31, 2023. "Application of this measure will positively influence on air transportation markets of Eurasian Economic Union member-states because of lowered costs of acquisition and operation of new domestically produced aircraft, the MC-21 in the first instance. Funds saved for producers are planned to be allocated for production upgrade and development, making possible to support a higher rate of aircraft sales," the Ministry noted.

The decision was also made to extend the effect of the 5% import customs duty for concrete mixers and grout mixers of household use for three years. It is also planned to reduce to zero import customs duties for microwave ovens until December 31, 2023.

All these initiatives will be sent to the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Ministry said.