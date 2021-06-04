Qatar sure of high potential of Russian economy, says Emir

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Qatari side is sure of the high potential of the Russian economy, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We confirm that we are sure of the high potential of the Russian economy and the importance of investing in it," he said, adding that "the amount of Qatari investment in the Russian economy has doubled in recent years," and expressing hope that the trend will persist.

"We confirm our high value of the level of our active cooperation [with Russia] in the economy, particularly in energy," the Emir noted.

He also referred to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as "an important international economic event" and "an example for the whole international community regarding promoting initiatives facilitating the creation of favorable conditions for regional and global growth of the economy and investment and provision of efficient solutions to common economic issues."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again — Economy of New Reality". TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.