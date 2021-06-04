{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
SPIEF - 2021

Qatar sure of high potential of Russian economy, says Emir

In recent years, Qatari investment in the Russian economy has doubled

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Qatari side is sure of the high potential of the Russian economy, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We confirm that we are sure of the high potential of the Russian economy and the importance of investing in it," he said, adding that "the amount of Qatari investment in the Russian economy has doubled in recent years," and expressing hope that the trend will persist.

"We confirm our high value of the level of our active cooperation [with Russia] in the economy, particularly in energy," the Emir noted.

He also referred to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as "an important international economic event" and "an example for the whole international community regarding promoting initiatives facilitating the creation of favorable conditions for regional and global growth of the economy and investment and provision of efficient solutions to common economic issues."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again — Economy of New Reality". TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.

Brazil’s president lauds SPIEF as Eurasia’s key economic event
The forum reflects the urgent need of the international community’s efforts for restoring healthcare, the economy and sustainable development
Putin highlights relations with ex-Soviet nations as Russia’s foreign policy priority
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference meeting with the permanent members of the country’s Security Council on Tuesday
Roscosmos chief vows to offer NASA ‘most interesting projects’
As Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin pointed out, this cooperation is possible, if the US "behaves like a gentleman, instead of stifling with one hand and patting with the other"
Turkey slams calls for not using Russian S-400 air defense systems as unacceptable
Turkish Foreign Minister mentioned that there would be no Russian military experts in Turkey
Lukashenko warns West to pay heavy price for gas transit sanction threats
Belarusian President mentioned that "the West is pursuing a policy of weakening the Belarusian economy"
Gazprom, Mongolia discussed Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline
In particular, results of approved technical and economic analysis and the progress in developing the project’s feasibility study scheduled for completion by the end of this year were discussed, Gazprom said.
Recent conflict escalation in Donbass was man-made, Russia’s deputy chief of staff says
It has its own reasons - both domestic political and foreign political ones, Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, said
De-dollarization takes place in many countries — Kremlin
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russia will completely abandon the US dollar and will reduce the pound sterling share in the National Wealth Fund’s structure
Nord Stream 2 sections in Russia to start working in test mode next week
The Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko recalled that Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the territory that will receive Russian gas
Attempts at diktat may undermine attempts to establish Russian-US dialogue — Kremlin
Mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests serve as a necessary condition for the improvement of the Russian-US relations, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Aeroflot, S7 received permits for flights to Germany
Previously, Russian and German airlines experienced difficulties in obtaining permits to fly between countries. The carriers even had to cancel flights
‘Just the tip of the iceberg’: Diplomat zooms in on joint Danish-NSA wiretapping scandal
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO and EU states deliberately dodge this subject
Five Southeast Asian states eye Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter — Rosoboronexport
Negotiations being held with several countries
Sputnik V registration abroad was ‘true battle’, RDIF chief said
The vaccine is currently registered in 66 countries
Russia does not intend to discontinue gas transit to Europe through Ukraine — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine have the agreement on gas transit to Europe and this agreement will remain in force throughout its effective period, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov added
Detained blogger admits guilt in organizing actions violating public order
Roman Protasevich was detained on May 23
Iran, CAR stripped of UN General Assembly voting right
According to the Secretary General’s letter, Iran has to pay $16,251,298 for restoration of voting power, while the CAR has to pay $29,395
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to participate in International Army Games for first time
This year, 277 teams from over 40 countries have expressed their desire to participate in the competitions
Advanced weapons to be supplied to Ukraine under the guise of NATO’s drills, says general
Advanced armaments, munitions and materiel are planned to be delivered to the Ukrainian troops and nationalist formations stationed close to the areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions uncontrolled by Kiev, Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman explained
Russia to face Canada in Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinal

Russia defeated Belarus 6:0
Russia defeated Belarus 6:0
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Iran shows interest in various types of Russian weapons, says military cooperation chief
Prospects of bilateral military and technical cooperation also exist
Serbia starts Sputnik V production on June 4
The vaccine will be produced by Belgrade’s Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera "Torlak"
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter capable of carrying four attack drones
The fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground, and naval targets
Sputnik V vaccine to be certified by EMA, WHO in coming months, Health Ministry hopes
The deputy health minister added that over the past year, Russia has been in constant communication with the WHO and the EMA at all stages preceding the vaccine’s certification
Russia will not tolerate US refusal to count some delivery vehicles — Foreign Ministry
The vehicles were described as reconfigured and removed from the total count
World’s first ever case of bird flu in a human registered in China
The case has been registered in eastern China’s Jiangsu province
Sudan says will review naval base agreement with Russia
In late April, Sudan announced it was suspending an agreement with Russia to build a naval base in the country
Russia to resume flights to and from another eight countries on June 10
Besides, a weekly charter flight will operate between Moscow and Albania’s capital of Tirana
Nord Stream 2 construction to be completed — commercial director
The operator company believes the situation around the Nord Stream 2 project is more positive than a year ago, Reinhard Ontyd also pointed out
US embassy recommendation for US citizens to leave Russia unclear — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added that Moscow does not keep track of the recommendations of US diplomatic missions to its citizens
Shipbuilders to hand over seven warships to Russian Navy this year
This relates to the construction of new ships plus two more vessels from repairs
Canada defeats Russia in quarterfinals of world hockey championship
The goals were scored by Russian Yevgeny Timkin, Canadians Adam Henrique and Andrew Mangiapane
Kremlin: President Putin was not invited for 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship playoffs

Championship is currently underway in Riga
Championship is currently underway in Riga
Russian tech firm may start production of latest glide bomb in 2023
The Drel glide air bomb is designated to destroy the armor, ground radar stations, command posts and propulsion units of surface-to-air missile systems
SWIFT will ‘shoot itself in the foot’ by disconnecting Russia — lawmaker
According to Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov, the ruble exchange rate by the end of the year will not demonstrate significant dynamics
Dollar to be dropped from National Wealth Fund structure within one month, says minister
Russian Finance Ministry has decided to reduce the funds of the NWF invested in dollar assets and replace them by an increase in the euro and gold
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Russia, Iran to develop contacts in defense sector — Russian defense ministry
The deputy ministers also exchanged views on regional security issues
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Press review: What topped the Putin-Lukashenko talks and Erdogan’s canal to impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 31st
Russian diplomat says Moscow set on abandoning another accord with US
Sergey Ryabkov noted that a government directive on Russia’s termination of the Memorandum on Open Ground is in the works
Direct line with Putin to be held this year, preparations underway — Kremlin
In 2020, the president did not hold a separate traditional direct line, but wrapped it into a larger press conference in December
Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi retains 4th place in new FIDE Top-10 Ratings
According to the FIDE official website, he currently boasts 2,792 points
Press review: What’s overshadowing the Geneva summit and will Belarus recognize Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 2nd
Russia will lose in case of isolation of its market from the world — Kudrin
Prices on the market must follow both market rules and global trends, the head of the Russian Audit Chamber added
Russia to further develop military cooperation with Serbia, says defense chief
Recently, large-scale drills have been successfully held on the territory of Serbia
Kremlin says still undecided if Putin, Biden will hold press conference following summit
Switzerland launched the accreditation process for journalists to cover the meeting between Russian and US Presidents
German aviation authorities deny permission for two flights by Russia’s S7 Airlines
All passengers of the canceled flights will get a full refund
British intelligence suggests al-Nusra start cooperating with West - diplomatic source
Western intelligence agencies are seeking to directly establish contact with international terrorist groups active in Syria
Russia registers drug that prevents complications from COVID-19
Leitragin is the first drug aimed to prevent and combat the cytokine storm caused by COVID-19
