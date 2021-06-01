Gas injection rate in European UGS remains very low, Gazprom says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The gas injection rate in European gas storages continues to be low for a month and a half, despite the high gas demand in Europe, the Russian gas holding Gazprom reports. The injection delay is kept at a record-breaking low level of about 34.6 bln cubic meters.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data, just 8.1 bln cubic meters of gas were replenished as of May 30, while the withdrawal was over 66 bln cubic meters in the winter season of 2020/2021. To catch up by October, gas injection rates "should be at least 15 bln cubic meters per month in average, while the filling rate was twice lower in May," Gazprom said.

The Russian gas holding also noted low rates of replenishment in Ukrainian UGS. "Just 0.34 bln cubic meters entered storages during the month that lapsed from the injection start. This is just 2.6% of the volume used during the heating season of 2020/2021. The injection delay against the last year rose to 2.3 bln cubic meters," Gazprom said.