Another stage of fight against Nord Stream 2 to start during its certification, says envoy

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Another stage of the fight against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will start during its certification after completion of the construction, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

"It will be constructed, but the question of its certification, commissioning will arise, which will mark another stage of the fight against it," he said.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed. As of March 31, the gas pipeline was 95% completed.