Russian government to allocate $40 mln for coronavirus tests production

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s government has ordered allocation of around 3 bln rubles ($40 mln) for subsidies to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing for production of coronavirus tests, according to a respective document posted on the official portal of legal information on Wednesday.

"To allocate to Rospotrebnadzor from the reserve fund of the Russian government budgetary provisions in the amount of 3.3 bln rubles for subsidies to subordinated authorities, including 2.9 bln rubles - for medical products (tests) to register the novel coronavirus infection," according to the instruction.

At least 29 mln such tests are planned to be produced using those funds.