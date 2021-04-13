Novosibirsk region coal mine with reserves of 300 mln tonne up for auction

MOSCOW, April 13. / TASS /. Russian Federal Agency on Subsoil Usage plans to put up for auction in Q2 2021 the Bogatyr deposit in the Gorlovsky coal basin of the Novosibirsk region with reserves of more than 300 mln tonne of coal, according to the department materials made available on Tuesday.

The agency did not provide details on the date and details of the auction.

The planned date of the auction is in Q2 2021. The reserves of coal of the field in the C1 category are 95.05 mln tonnes, in the C2 category - 207.44 mln tonnes, according to the materials of the agency.