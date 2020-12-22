Low-cost airline Pobeda will resume flights to Slovakia from January 28

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Low-cost airline Pobeda will open cargo and passenger flights to Bratislava (Slovakia) from January 28, according to the statement from Vnukovo airport.

"At the end of December, Pobeda Airlines will open a flight program from Vnukovo International Airport to Germany and Slovakia. From December 27, 2020, on Sundays, flights will leave from Moscow (Vnukovo) to Berlin, from December 26 on Saturdays - to Cologne, and from January 28 on Thursdays - to Bratislava. The airline will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft on these routes," the airport said in a statement.

In March of this year, Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. Carriers continued to operate only repatriation flights - to return Russians from abroad and send foreigners home. Russia canceled repatriation flights in September, now air carriers can carry out cargo and passenger transportation abroad - for passengers of these flights there are restrictions depending on the country of arrival.

Russia has partially resumed flights to a number of countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Tanzania, Serbia, Japan, the Maldives, and Cuba. Also, flights with Ethiopia and the Seychelles were formally resumed, but so far none of the Russian airlines has announced the start of flights. In addition, Russia has recently temporarily suspended flights with the UK due to a new strain of coronavirus detected country.