EU-sanctioned Russian businessman Prigozhin says has no projects in Libya

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian businessman and CEO of Concord company Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been put on the European Union’s sanction list for breaching the anti-Libyan sanctions, said on Thursday he has no business projects in that country.

"Naturally, I am sad about the sanctions because I will now have to scale down my numerous business projects in the European Union countries," Concord press service quoted him as saying on its VKontakte account. "I have no business projects in Libya but I am very concerned that Russian nationals, Maxim Shugalei and Samer Sueifan, are still kept there by force."

Earlier in the day, Prigozhin was blacklisted by the European Union for violating the anti-Libyan sanctions and undermining that country’s security. According to the EU, Prigozhin allegedly maintains close contacts with the private military company Wagner, which is said to have numerously violated the anti-Libyan weapons embargo.

Prigozhin has been banned to enter the European Union and his financial assets in Europe will be frozen.

Concord earlier denied Prigozhin’s contacts with Wagner. It said on its VKontakte account that Prigozhin "has nothing to do with" that company and "has never financed" it.

Meanwhile, sanctions against Prigozhin have been imposed in the United Kingdom on the same charges.