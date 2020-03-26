Hainan plans to hold first yacht exhibition in 2020

HAIKOU, Marcg 26. /TASS/. This year, the Chinese authorities plan to hold the first Hainan International Yacht Exhibition to help develop one of the most promising areas in the tourism industry, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the regional transport department is going to encourage the organization of such types of recreation at sea, as well as cruise trips. Moreover, the island administration plans to create an international commercial site specializing in yacht sales in Sanya, to set up a Yachting Shopping Center in Haikou. It is assumed that in addition to the sale of related products, Hainan will provide professional services for the repair and maintenance of sports and tourist vessels.

"Our province will constantly improve the yacht tourism system in accordance with international standards and ensure the highest degree of openness," said Lin Dong, the head of the Hainan Transport Department. "In order to do so, we will draft the new rules regarding yachting and leisure services."

According to the official, the island’s administration intends to create all the necessary conditions for yacht owners in the province taking into account the creation of a free trade zone and port in the region.

According to the publication, the Hainan authorities plan to take advantage of the opportunities arising in the field of cruise business amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, when foreign operator companies experience temporary difficulties and untouched areas for commercial opportunities emerge on the global market. “Hainan makes the best of this period of time, will strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies operating in this field. A program will be worked out that will meet the requirements for the development of cruise tourism and restore the relevant routes as soon as possible, further improve the quality of the product, designed for different consumer categories," the newspaper reports citing a source familiar with the situation.

Yacht tourism on the island

Earlier this year, the Hainan authorities presented a plan for the development of yachting tourism in the pilot free trade zone on the island. According to plans, free passage of yachts will be established between Hainan, as well as special administrative regions of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) and Aomen (Macau). Relevant departments will develop new approaches to managing the yachting industry. In particular, it simplifies the procedure for visiting Hainan with sailboats from Xiangang and Aomen on Hainan, as well as the mutual recognition of certification documents for yachts.

A plan adopted by the government should turn Hainan into an international tourism center for consumption, as well as improve service in this industry with the aim of building an international resort for yacht tourism on the island.