CEOs of Gazprom, Ukrainian companies join gas talks in Vienna

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. CEO’s of Russia’s Gazprom and Ukrainian companies, as well as senior ministries officials have joined the gas transit talks in Vienna, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters on Sunday.

"All authorized CEOs from Gazprom and Ukrainian companies, as well as from ministries are in Vienna to agree a package of documents under protocol of December 20," he said.

A Gazprom spokesman said earlier talks between the parties’ lawyers and specialists had started in Vienna on Thursday.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska said that Ukraine and Russia had started the process of signing gas transit agreements in Vienna.

On December 20, Moscow and Kiev announced that a new gas transit contract had been agreed for the term of five years and that mutual claims between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine had been settled. The parties also agreed to waive new and withdraw existing mutual claims. Gazprom was bound to pay around $2.9 bln to Naftogaz by the year-end under the decision made by the Stockholm arbitration tribunal. Moreover, an amicable settlement was agreed on antitrust proceedings against Gazprom in Ukraine. On Friday, Gazprom reported that the amount had been paid to Naftogaz.

Apart from that, Gazprom is to sign an interconnection agreement with Ukraine’s gas transmission systems operator, and a gas transit agreement with Naftogaz. Under the agreement, minimal gas transit will be 65 billion cubic meters in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters a year in a period from 2021 to 2024.