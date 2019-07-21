Brexit to have next to no impact on Russia’s economy - Russian minister

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Brexit will have next to no impacts on the Russian economy, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday.

"I don’t think this topic is worth serious discussion because it will be minimal in terms of its impacts on the Russian economy," he said in an interview with the Ekhov Moskvy radio station.

He did not rule out political impacts of Brexit but in terms of economy its impacts would be less than a hundredth of a percent.

According to the Russian minister, if economic contacts are severed after Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, it will hit severely the entire world. "This is a channel of influence on us rather than any direct channel," he said, adding that Russia needs a strong EU economy to make its economy also strong.