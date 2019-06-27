Amendments to 2019 budget pass Russian State Duma’s third reading

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) approved the bill on amendments to the federal budget for 2019 and the planned period of 2020-2021 in the third final reading on Thursday.

As specified by the amendments to 2019 budget submitted by the government, Russia’s federal budget surplus will equal 1.7% of GDP, or 1.881 trillion rubles ($29.9 bln) in 2019. Meanwhile, GDP is projected at 109.086 trillion rubles ($1.7 trillion), while the inflation level - not higher than 4.3%.

The projected amount of federal budget revenues is 20.174 trillion rubles ($321.6 bln), expenditures - 18.293 trillion rubles ($291.5 bln). The share of expenditures to GDP will decrease by 0.3%.