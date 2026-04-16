Kub-2E loitering munition reliable weapon against soldiers, equipment — Kalashnikov

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will present its most effective guided loitering munition, the Kub-2E, to customers in Southeast Asia at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international defense industry exhibition and conference in Malaysia, the group’s press service told TASS.

"Field testing shows that the Kub-2E is a universal weapon for engaging any type of target: its thermobaric warhead has proven itself a reliable weapon for killing troops and destroying armored vehicles. The group will also demonstrate the Kub-E guided munition, the latest RUS-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions, and a multifunctional system with the Skat-350M civilian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The high effectiveness of the Kub family of guided loitering munitions and the Skat-350M UAV has been proven by their active use in the special military operation zone," the press service reported.

The company noted that the systems, components, and software of the Skat-350M UAV are continuously being upgraded and modernized based on field testing in Russia’s military personnel on the line of contact. "The highest accuracy of the Kub family munitions is achieved when used in combat operations in conjunction with the Skat-350M UAV. The aerial reconnaissance aircraft identifies the target, locates it, and provides real-time monitoring after the strike. All Kalashnikov Group devices are also integrated with unique, proprietary software that creates and enables the use of a unified information space for executing missions of any complexity and type, 24/7," Kalashnikov added.

The RUS-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions was first presented to the public at a defense exhibition in Riyadh in January of this year. It is designed for the rapid, high-precision engagement of single, stationary, and moving enemy targets (or groups of targets). The guided munition is a carrier with an X-shaped aerodynamic mounting system, equipped with a warhead, control equipment, and a homing head for target acquisition. It enables the RUS-PE operation in autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual modes. The munition’s flight duration is up to 30 minutes, and its cruising speed is about 140 km/h.