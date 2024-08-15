High-ranking Russian generals a priority target for Ukrainian troops — deputy minister

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. High-ranking generals, such as a deputy minister, are high-value targets for the Ukrainian forces, Russian Deputy Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kubyshko said.

"The minister tells us [generals - TASS] that if we got [to the new regions], all this spy scum immediately starts to hunt us down, trying to determine our location to hit us with the HIMARS, but people suffer because of that. You, the minister says, are a high-value target," he said at the ‘Territory of Senses’ youth forum.

He also noted that an attack attempt on him took place during one of his trips to Kherson.

"We have visited Kherson several times. We’ve monitored how our staff behaves, how people live there. A very interesting experience. Our police units have been eliminated via US-made and German-made missiles four times. For example, the garrison, where we were supposed to be accommodated in downtown Kherson. An office was prepared for me there, and it was hit the next day, turning the building into a crater, right from the fifth floor to the basement. An American HIMARS hit right where my bed stood," Kubyshko concluded.