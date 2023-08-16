Russian tech giant shows latest gear against precision weapons at Army forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian state tech corporation Rostec demonstrated the latest gear against precision weapon strikes at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum on Wednesday.

Rostec’s exposition demonstrates for the first time next-generation smoke grenades to shield troop movements on open terrain, smoke pellets to camouflage large ground sites and also jamming and anti-radiation cartridges for aircraft. These means can protect against strikes by precision weapons with various guidance systems.

"Troop and hardware camouflaging means are major areas of our work as they make it possible to save lives on the frontline. The combat experience has shown that a simple smokescreen is today insufficient as it fails to protect against weapons with thermal imaging sights. We have been able to address this task comprehensively and created a family of pellets for camouflaging large ground installations and grenades for shielding infantry squads. They protect, in particular, against strikes by precision weapons with radar and infrared homing," Rostec Director for the Conventional Armaments, Munitions and Special Chemistry Cluster Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

Next-generation smoke pellets are capable of creating extended aerosol screens of long-term duration. Upon the simultaneous use of three types of smoke pellets (UDSh-2, KDSh-K and KDSh-RL), facilities are camouflaged in the visible, infrared and radar bands. Rostec said.

"A specific feature of these items is the possibility to remotely activate them through a secure radio channel. This allows for simultaneously activating several tens of pellets and quickly camouflaging large sites," the state tech giant explained.

The latest smoke hand grenades to shield troop movements on open terrain are another innovation presented at the Army 2023 forum. They help camouflage military personnel both in the visible and infrared bands, it said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

