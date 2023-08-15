Russian-Mongolian cooperation in military field gets stronger — Shoigu

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian-Mongolian cooperation in the military sphere is getting stronger, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Gursediin Saikhanbayar on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"No matter how the international situation may change, the course towards stronger bilateral cooperation remains," he said. "I am confident that this meeting will help develop relations in the defense sphere," Shoigu said, noting that he was glad to have this opportunity to discuss "crucial issues of bilateral military interaction."

The Russian defense minister also thanked his Mongolian counterpart for his decision to personally participate in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security and the Army 2023 international military-technical forum.

Over the century-long period of cooperation, the peoples of the two countries have experienced a great deal, Shoigu noted. "Shoulder to shoulder they defended the independence of our states on the battlefields, including the battle against the Japanese invaders on the Khalkhin-Gol River. We will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the victory in that battle next year," he stated, adding that "traditionally good-neighborly Russian-Mongolian ties have a long history."