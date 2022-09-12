Russia shows footage of killing Ukrainian mortar troops for advance in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry showed on Monday footage of a reconnaissance group of the Central Military District killing a Ukrainian mortar crew in order to advance in the Kharkov Region.

"While on a reconnaissance mission, sergeant Vitaly Vakhrushev found a Ukrainian mortar crew. He reported the commander of the subgroup about it, and was then instructed to kill the mortar crew. <...> Killing the mortar crew was necessary to help the rest of the group advance along the specified route in the Kharkov Region," Russia’s top brass reported.

The enemy personnel was killed with the use of a silent sniper rifle.