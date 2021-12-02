Unmanned target helicopters to enter service in early 2022 — developer

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The batch of unmanned target helicopters designed to create a target environment for testing new weapons will enter service in early 2022, press service of Technodinamika holding within Rostec state corporation told TASS.

"The deliveries of another batch of air targets, helicopter simulators, to the troops are scheduled for early 2022. The air target is part of a complex with unmanned aerial vehicles - an air target simulator that has no analogs in Russia," the holding said.

The first serial batch of the complex was transferred to the Russian Defense Ministry in late 2020.