Technologies to let drones make decisions in case of war threat — Radar mms company

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The latest technologies make it possible to teach drones to make decisions on their own and may prove useful in case of a real war threat, the executive director of the research and industrial association Radar mms, Ivan Antsev, told TASS in an interview.

"I believe that in a critical situation, where civilian population has to be protected from a real enemy, the legal aspect may fade into the background and such a technology can be employed, because the lives of our people are the key priority," he said, when asked how soon it would be possible to expect the power of decision-making might be delegated to drones.

Antsev said that currently the machine could be taught anything.

"It is rather a legal and ethical aspect, than a technical one. Both humans and machines can effectively identify a potential threat or a concrete enemy. We can feed into the machine practically anything a human being can do. Practically, because human mentality is far more complex and it includes many moral and ethical aspects the machines are unable to understand for the time being," Antsev said.

He stressed that a robotized system might be loaded with a prototype of emotions, but there could be no certainty that it will not make the same mistakes as humans.

"In this situation the machine and the human being will retain the right to make a mistake. The question is who will be responsible for it. This is a legal question," he added.