Russia’s Northern Fleet kicks off drills for Arctic defense

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet kicked off drills in the Barents Sea for defending the country’s Arctic frontiers, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Today the Northern Fleet’s naval taskforces have launched a force-on-force control tactical exercise in the Barents Sea in compliance with the plans of combat training in the summer training period for defending the Arctic frontiers of the Russian Federation against threats from sea directions," the press office said in a statement.

The Arctic exercise will involve coastal defense troops, over 20 combat ships and submarines, and also about ten planes and helicopters, the statement says.

"At various stages of the drills, homogenous and versatile tactical groups will practice joint measures, interact with aviation, cope with the tasks of protecting and defending a group of combat ships from a notional enemy’s submarines and various air attack weapons and fight enemy naval taskforces," the press office specified.